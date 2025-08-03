Lions hooker Sheehan cited for incident that forced Lynagh off

LIONS HOOKER DAN Sheehan has been cited for dangerous play during last night’s third Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.
The Ireland international appeared to make contact with Australia out-half Tom Lynagh’s head as he drove into a ruck during the first half.
The incident was not picked up live by the match officials, so Sheehan remained on the pitch even though Lynagh was forced off due to the head injury.
However, independent citing commissioner Adrien Menez spotted the incident and has cited Sheehan, who will now have the citing complaint reviewed by an Independent Foul Play Review Committee today, Sunday 3 August.
This committee will propose a sanction to Sheehan, who can either choose to accept that punishment or contest the proposed sanction.
If Sheehan contests the sanction, then his case will go before an Independent Disciplinary Committee. This is all part of World Rugby’s new, faster disciplinary process.
Sheehan has been cited under Law 9.20 (a), which reads, “A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul.”
