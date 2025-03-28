The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Former Barcelona player Dani Alves has rape conviction overturned
A SPANISH APPEALS court ruled Friday it had overturned former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves’ rape conviction, arguing his trial was marked by “shortcomings” and “inaccuracies”.
Alves was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in February last year for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on December 31, 2022.
The 41-year-old, who won the Champions League three-times with Barcelona, was released on bail while his appeal was heard.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Courts Soccer