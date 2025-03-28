Former Barcelona player Dani Alves has rape conviction overturned

A SPANISH APPEALS court ruled Friday it had overturned former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves’ rape conviction, arguing his trial was marked by “shortcomings” and “inaccuracies”.

Alves was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in February last year for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on December 31, 2022.

The 41-year-old, who won the Champions League three-times with Barcelona, was released on bail while his appeal was heard.

