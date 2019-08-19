This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shamrock Rovers striker moves to Europa League conquerors Apollon Limassol

Daniel Carr’s new club will face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 19 Aug 2019, 6:12 PM
59 minutes ago 2,099 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4773184
Carr pictured during a Dublin derby against Bohemians.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carr pictured during a Dublin derby against Bohemians.
Carr pictured during a Dublin derby against Bohemians.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS STRIKER Daniel Carr has completed a move to Cypriot giants Apollon Limassol, who knocked the Hoops out of the Europa League qualifiers three weeks ago.

The 25-year-old, who spent the early stages of his career in England with clubs like Reading, Huddersfield Town and Dulwich Hamlet, joined Rovers in 2018.

He would score 14 Premier Division goals in 57 appearances at Tallaght Stadium, helping Rovers to a third-place finish last season.

On Monday evening the Dubliners confirmed Carr’s departure after 18 months at the club, thanking the forward for his commitment and wishing him well during his next move in Cyprus.

Limassol have been crowned domestic champions on three occasions, finishing in third place last season. They entered the Europa League qualifiers in the first qualifying round and beat Lithuanian outfit FK Žalgiris, before knocking out Rovers 4-3 on aggregate after extra-time at the start of August.

They beat Austria Wien in the third qualifying round 5-2 on aggregate and will now meet Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the play-offs for a chance to make the Europa League group stages.

Limassol also made the group stages last season after a historic run. Despite finishing second- bottom in Group H, they would enjoy famous victories over both Marseille and Lazio.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie