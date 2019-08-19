Shamrock Rovers striker moves to Europa League conquerors Apollon Limassol

SHAMROCK ROVERS STRIKER Daniel Carr has completed a move to Cypriot giants Apollon Limassol, who knocked the Hoops out of the Europa League qualifiers three weeks ago.

The 25-year-old, who spent the early stages of his career in England with clubs like Reading, Huddersfield Town and Dulwich Hamlet, joined Rovers in 2018.

He would score 14 Premier Division goals in 57 appearances at Tallaght Stadium, helping Rovers to a third-place finish last season.

On Monday evening the Dubliners confirmed Carr’s departure after 18 months at the club, thanking the forward for his commitment and wishing him well during his next move in Cyprus.

Limassol have been crowned domestic champions on three occasions, finishing in third place last season. They entered the Europa League qualifiers in the first qualifying round and beat Lithuanian outfit FK Žalgiris, before knocking out Rovers 4-3 on aggregate after extra-time at the start of August.

They beat Austria Wien in the third qualifying round 5-2 on aggregate and will now meet Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the play-offs for a chance to make the Europa League group stages.

Limassol also made the group stages last season after a historic run. Despite finishing second- bottom in Group H, they would enjoy famous victories over both Marseille and Lazio.

