World champion Dubois withdraws from title defence against Parker due to illness

DANIEL DUBOIS’ HAS been ruled out of his IBF heavyweight showdown against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday due to illness, and has been replaced by Martin Bakole.

Dubois was set to put his title on the line for the first time since knocking out Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

However, the 27-year-old Londoner was not able to attend the scheduled pre-fight press conference on Thursday, with promoter Frank Warren confirming Dubois’ health was being assessed.

Parker’s trainer, Limerick’s former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, will now square off against Scottish trainer Billy Nelson in consecutive weeks: Nelson trains Parker’s opponent Martin Bakole as well as Lewis Crocker, who faces Lee’s welterweight prodigy Paddy Donovan in Crocker’s hometown of Belfast on 1 March.

“Unfortunately at this moment in time Daniel is being evaluated by a doctor,” Warren told a press conference.

“When we have more news, we will share it with you and update you.”

Congolese fighter Bakole has since been drafted in as a late replacement to face Parker.

Former world champion Parker, 33, insists he is ready to take on whoever steps into the ring on Saturday night as part of the undercard to Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed light-heavyweight rematch.

“If he (Dubois) is ill, I hope he gets better soon,” said Parker, who is on a run of five successive victories.

“I am looking forward to Saturday and putting on a great show. I am ready to go.

“I have put in all the hard work with my team (training) in Ireland, I am here now in Riyadh, so come on Saturday.”

Parker’s manager Spencer Brown maintains the fight will go on, regardless of opponent.

“There have been a lot of discussions. He is being assessed by a doctor, so we are just trying to find out whether it is good or bad news,” Brown said.

“Whatever it is going to be, Joe is there and there will be a fight Saturday.

“Whoever is there, Joe is ready to go and ready to win. He doesn’t care, he is one of those fighters, he will fight anybody.”

This is a significant setback for Dubois and his ambitions of an undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

Having been handed a second professional defeat by Usyk during the summer of 2023, Dubois has since stopped Filip Hrgovic, Jarrell Miller and Joshua in his last three fights.