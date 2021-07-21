Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

Norwich boss Farke ‘over the moon’ to sign new deal after second promotion

Daniel Farke has signed a new four-year contract.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,050 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5501943
Adam Idah is among the Irish players playing under Daniel Farke at Norwich.
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Adam Idah is among the Irish players playing under Daniel Farke at Norwich.
Adam Idah is among the Irish players playing under Daniel Farke at Norwich.
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

NORWICH HEAD COACH Daniel Farke has signed a new four-year contract at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are preparing for the start of the Premier League campaign after Farke led them back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The 44-year-old took charge of the club in 2017 and won promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the helm.

While relegation ultimately followed, Farke remained in charge and guided the East Anglian side to the Sky Bet Championship title last year.

He has now agreed terms to keep him at Norwich until 2025 and is pleased to be staying put.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and feel pretty emotional in such a moment,” he said in a club statement announcing the new deal.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for all of the trust and support. It is a pleasure to be allowed to continue to work on this level with such a special club.

“I must also thank (sporting director) Stuart Webber for his trust and backing, my staff and players, as well as the supporters. We have a pretty special relationship in this club.

Now it’s about going the next step, doing everything we can to make sure this club becomes an established Premier League side.”

As well as Farke, Norwich also signed assistant manager Eddie Riemer, head of performance Chris Domogalla and first-team coach Christopher John to new four-year contracts.

“It’s great news for the football club,” Webber said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Daniel and his staff have been a huge part of what we are building and to tie them down to new deals was one of our key objectives at the start of the summer.

“We’re in an uncertain world at this moment in time, so to have some stability and security at the football club is important.”

So far this summer Norwich have signed Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton and former Nice midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou.

They also completed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour but have lost Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa and have seen full-back Max Aarons linked to a number of rival Premier League clubs.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie