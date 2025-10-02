Kildare star Daniel Flynn retires from inter-county football

KILDARE STAR FORWARD Daniel Flynn has retired from inter-county football.

Flynn bows out at the age of 31 after helping the Lilywhites to Tailteann Cup glory and league promotion to Division 2 last season.

The Johnstownbridge man joined the panel 14 years ago in 2012, and made his senior debut the following year.

Thrice nominated for All-Star awards in 2017, 2018 and 2021, Flynn also spent a stint in the AFL with Port Adelaide.

Kildare GAA hailed “one of life’s true gentlemen” as they paid tribute.

“On behalf of Kildare GAA, we wish to sincerely thank Daniel Flynn for his outstanding service to Kildare GAA following his decision to step down from inter-county football,” a statement signed off by chairman Mícheál Ó Maoláin reads.

“Daniel has been an integral part of the Kildare panel since 2012. He has been one of Kildare’s star players for over a decade. It is fair to say that Daniel has been extremely popular with supporters and his fellow players.

“He has had a distinguished career in the Lilywhite jersey, making his debut in 2013 and winning an under 21 Leinster Championship in the same year and the Tailteann Cup in 2025. He was nominated for GAA All Star awards in 2017, 2018 and 2021.”

“Daniel has always been known for his ability to produce a piece of magic that could light up any game,” it continues.

“He will be greatly missed on the pitch by all those who support and follow Kildare GAA. One of life’s true gentlemen!

“We wish Daniel all the very best for the next chapter in his life.”