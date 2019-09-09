Watch: Daniel James continues impressive form with curling winner for Wales

James scored the only goal of the game in Cardiff.

DANIEL JAMES MAINTAINED his impressive form for club and country by scoring the only goal of the game as Wales beat Belarus 1-0 in Monday’s friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The young winger has starred for Manchester United in the early weeks of the season and transferred his club form onto the international stage with an impressive winner 17 minutes into the match against a lacklustre Belarus side.

Gareth Bale started the game on the bench and Ryan Giggs saw his side produce an improved display on the back of Friday’s disappointing late 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Wales had chances to double their tally, with Bale guilty of missing a great opportunity, but in the end James’ second senior goal for Wales proved enough to make it back-to-back victories.

Giggs’ men managed only three shots on target against Azerbaijan but they tested Maksim Plotnikov inside the opening seven minutes here, the Belarus keeper parrying Harry Wilson’s left-footed shot following a swift attack.

Plotnikov could not get a hand to James’ fine curling effort into the bottom-right corner, however, with the winger collecting the ball from Jonny Williams and picking his spot after cutting in from the left.

The hosts went close to doubling their lead seven minutes into the second half when Wilson’s whipped delivery went through a sea of bodies and came back off the post.

Bale was brought on for James and missed a glorious chance around 10 yards from goal once picked out by Wilson, blazing over the crossbar with plenty of the goal to aim for.

Belarus offered little attacking threat in the remainder of the game but Wales also struggled to create further clear-cut chances, meaning another narrow win in front of the 7,666 spectators in attendance.

