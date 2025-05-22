Wiffen secures second medal in Barcelona with 400m freestyle bronze

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS secured another medal on the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, taking bronze in the 400m freestyle final.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 800m freestyle gold last night, and climbed the podium for the second time in 24 hours on the final night of racing in Spain.

Wiffen, the Olympic and World 400m Freestyle champion, clocked 3:50.55 as he finished third. He entered the showpiece as the top seed, following a morning swim of 3:51.24, and led for most of the race before Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi (3:47.58) and Marco de Tullio (3:49.28) of Italy pulled ahead.

The Armagh 23-year-old now heads for Canet-en-Roussillon with the Irish team for the third and final leg of the tour, looking to fine-tune his form for World Championships in July.

Danielle Hill finished seventh in the 50m Freestyle final in 25.50, while rising stars Ellie McCartney and Jack Cassin were fourth in their 200m Breaststroke and 200m Butterfly finals.

Irish international representatives Maria Godden (100m Backstroke), Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), and Lottie Cullen (100m Backstroke) also featured in tonight’s B Finals.

Racing resumes in Canet-en-Roussillon on Saturday and Sunday.