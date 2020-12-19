BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 19 December 2020
Irish U21 international Danny Grant leaves Bohs for Huddersfield Town

The PFAI Young Player of the Year has signed a contract running to 2023 with the Championship club.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,609 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5306402
Danny Grant.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Danny Grant.
Danny Grant.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DANNY GRANT HAS completed a move to Huddersfield Town of the Championship, having left Bohemians. 

20-year-old Grant had a terrific season for Bohs in 2020, scoring seven league goals, winning the PFAI Young Player of the Year and earning an Irish U21 call-up. 

Grant will join Huddersfield from 2 January, and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Huddersfield are paying Bohs an undisclosed compensation fee, necessary under Uefa rules. 

Bohemians manager Keith Long said: “It’s a great opportunity for Danny and, importantly, it’s a good deal for the club.

“Danny has improved year on year since coming to the club, initially with our U19s and then with our first team.

“He’s reached another level this year, becoming an Ireland U21 international and winning the PFAI Young Player of the Year Award.

“He has earned this opportunity. It will be a step up for him but he has proven himself capable at every step he has made so far.

“Obviously we are very disappointed that we are losing a player of his ability. It gives me a problem trying to replace a player of that quality, and hopefully we will have news on that when the time is appropriate.

“But all of the backroom team and players are very happy for him. Everyone at the club wishes him the world of luck with Huddersfield and for his future career.”

Huddersfield are 12th in the Championship after 20 games, and Grant may have an early chance to force his way into the first team with attacker Josh Koroma sidelined for three to four months with injury. 

Read next:

