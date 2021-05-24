Shamrock Rovers' Danny Mandroiu among four new faces in Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad

Danny Mandroiu celebrates his recent winning goal for Shamrock Rovers against Saint Patrick's Athletic.

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ DANNY Mandroiu is among four new faces in the Stephen Kenny’s senior Ireland squad for next month’s friendly games with Andorra and Hungary.

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele steps up from the U21s to be included for the first time, and there are also maiden call-ups for Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene and St. Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Mandroiu will not miss any Shamrock Rovers games as the internationals coincide with the domestic season’s break.

Darren Randolph returns to the squad after missing the internationals in march through injury, with Mark Travers missing out. Lee O’Connor is included for the first time since November 2019, while Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad after next weekend’s Champions play-off final.

Several players miss out through injury, including Alan Browne, Enda Stevens, Jack Byrne, Kevin Long, Callum O’Dowda, Robbie Brady, and Jeff Hendrick.

The Irish squad will set up camp in Girona, ahead of games with Andorra on 3 June and Euros-bound Hungary on 8 June.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

03/06 – Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm

08/06 – Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm