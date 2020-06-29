Ireland U21 international has Millwall contract extended for next season

MILLWALL HAVE TRIGGERED the option to extend Danny McNamara’s contract for another year.
The move will keep the 21-year-old full-back with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 season.
McNamara spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Newport County, where his performances were recognised with a Republic of Ireland U21 call-up from Stephen Kenny.
The English-born defender made his debut last November, starting at right-back in the 1-0 victory away to Armenia in the European Championship qualifiers.
After making 23 appearances for Newport County, McNamara was recalled by Millwall in January as he required surgery on a groin injury.
The London club also confirmed this afternoon that Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien and U21 captain Jayson Molumby – who’s on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion – have both extended their deals to cover the remainder of the rescheduled 2019-20 season.
Millwall are five points adrift of the Championship play-off places with seven games to play, having lost ground by taking just one point from a possible six since the campaign resumed.
