Ireland U21 international has Millwall contract extended for next season

Danny McNamara made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut under Stephen Kenny last November.

MILLWALL HAVE TRIGGERED the option to extend Danny McNamara’s contract for another year.

The move will keep the 21-year-old full-back with the Championship club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

McNamara spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Newport County, where his performances were recognised with a Republic of Ireland U21 call-up from Stephen Kenny.

The English-born defender made his debut last November, starting at right-back in the 1-0 victory away to Armenia in the European Championship qualifiers.

After making 23 appearances for Newport County, McNamara was recalled by Millwall in January as he required surgery on a groin injury.

The London club also confirmed this afternoon that Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien and U21 captain Jayson Molumby – who’s on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion – have both extended their deals to cover the remainder of the rescheduled 2019-20 season.

Millwall are five points adrift of the Championship play-off places with seven games to play, having lost ground by taking just one point from a possible six since the campaign resumed.

