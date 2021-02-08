BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland U21 international earns new long-term contract after impressing in the Championship

Danny McNamara has committed his future to Millwall.

By Paul Dollery Monday 8 Feb 2021, 8:45 PM
Millwall's Danny McNamara (right) made his Championship debut in last month's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.
Millwall's Danny McNamara (right) made his Championship debut in last month's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.
MILLWALL HAVE REWARDED Republic of Ireland U21 international Danny McNamara with a new long-term contract.

The London-born player extends his stay at a club where he first signed professional terms in 2017 after coming through the academy.

McNamara, who turned 22 in December, has made seven appearances since being handed a long-awaited first-team debut for the Championship club last month.

He joined St Johnstone on loan last July and showed up well while playing 22 times for the Scottish Premiership outfit, prompting Millwall to exercise a January recall option on a deal that was due to last until the end of the season. 

“I’m really happy,” he said of his new contract. “It’s something that has been in the pipeline for about a month now, so I’m buzzing to get it sorted. Being a Millwall boy – as are all my family – it means the world. Hopefully I’m doing them proud.”

McNamara, who also had a loan spell with Newport County in League Two last season, was capped during Ireland’s qualification campaign for this year’s U21 European Championships.

Although normally recognised as a right-back, he has been operating on the right side of midfield recently in Millwall’s 3-4-3 system.

