Dara O'Shea receives FA fine and three-match ban over steward incident

Dara O'Shea clashed with a steward in the closing stages of West Brom's game at Peterborough United. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

ENGLAND’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION has issued a three-match ban and £7,500 (€9,000) fine to Ireland and West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea.

The punishment relates to an incident that occurred as West Brom players celebrated Semi Ajayi’s stoppage-time goal that sealed a 1-0 victory away to Peterborough United in August.

O’Shea, who was later shown a yellow card, was involved in an altercation with a steward who was attempting to remove a West Brom supporter from the field of play.

The Dubliner denied that his behaviour amounted to improper or violent conduct, but having considered the evidence during a hearing, an independent regulatory commission found that a breach of FA Rule E3 was proven.

The suspension for his club’s next three matches will effectively be irrelevant for O’Shea, as he is already due to be sidelined until the new year after fracturing his ankle during Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September.