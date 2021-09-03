Darragh Egan put forward as new Wexford manager

Darragh Egan is set to take charge of the Wexford hurlers.

WEXFORD GAA HAVE announced that Darragh Egan is set to succeed Davy Fitzgerald as manager of the county’s senior hurlers.

Egan will be put forward for ratification by the county board later this month.

Wexford have been searching for a new manager since Fitzgerald stepped down from the position in July, following the county’s championship exit to Clare.

The former Clare goalkeeper spent five years in the job, winning a Leinster title in 2019.

Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month.



And the county have moved quickly to replace him, with Wexford GAA chairperson Michaél Martin describing former Tipperary coach Egan as an “enthusiastic and energetic leader.”

Egan won two All-Ireland titles during his playing days with the Premier, and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team for Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland success.

Egan (left) celebrates Tipperary's 2019 All-Ireland success. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Our strategic plan, “Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile”, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch,” Martin said.

“We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

“Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process driven and has a hunger for success.

“He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”

