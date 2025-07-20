Darragh McCarthy: 'If you let it get to you, you're going to be curled up in a ball at home in bed'

AT THE START of Darragh McCarthy’s on-pitch TV interview after winning the All-Ireland, the teenage forward said words were hard come by.

Soon, they were flowing.

“It’s unbelievable,” McCarthy began with the RTÉ panel.

“It’s some scenes, that’s all I’ve to say. I’ve not much other words now than that.

“We’ve been using the word privilege for the last 12 odd months, this is what this is.”

The 19-year-old had just turned in a stunning final display as Tipperary powered past Cork, outscoring them 3-14 to 0-2 in an astonishing second half and winning 3-27 to 1-18.

McCarthy finished with 1-13, his goal a well-taken penalty and five of his points haul coming from open play. His composure from placed balls was key after much debate on that side of his game.

His fingertips were all over Tipp’s win; just one wide registered and the assist for the final score of the day through Noel McGrath capping a brilliant performance.

And indeed, a rollercoaster championship campaign, in which he saw two red cards.

Asked how he turned it around from the semi-final sending off, McCarthy said:

“It’s all a mind game really. If you let it get to you, you’re going to be curled up in a ball at home in bed. Listen, Cathal Sheridan (sports psychologist) played a big part in that. I went to him for a few chats to try sort the head out. It’s a mind game. You have to steel the mind and just forget about it.”

He also hailed his team-mates — and “favourite hurler of all time” McGrath — for their support.

“They’re the best in the world. What they done for me there for the last 12 months, even after the first sending off against Cork, I’d say the 40 men on the panel text me after.

“Jake Morris text me the following morning, ‘Here, we’ll go for a coffee’ or whatever, just to get back around the lads again. They’re all just so good.

“What they done for me the last day, they looked after me. Oisin [O'Donoghue], one of my good friends, looked after me with that goal! I have no words for them.”

McCarthy (13) is sent off against Kilkenny. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy touched on other aspects of his own game in a wide-ranging interview, including the “freedom” of moving out to the half-forward line from inside, and managing U20 duties with that of the seniors.

He is now a 2025 All-Ireland champion in both grades.

“Lads saying we’d be flogged or we might get burnt out. Listen, if you love doing what you’re doing, you’re not going to get burnt out. I think that’s kind of in the head as well, but that was never going to happen with the man management.”

Other spiels and stories were shared: Jason Forde trying to take the penalty and McCarthy taking ownership, McGrath thanking him for that late assist . . .

But before the celebrations continue, what of that half-time team talk? All positive, he assured. Six down, no stress. Onwards.

“We kind of planned for that. We kind of said during the week, ‘Listen, if we’re five, six down at half time, we’re not going to panic.’

“We know what we’re capable of, we’ve come (back) from worse margins before.

“We said we won’t panic, if we play our game that we know we can play, we’re capable of beating any team. That was the message at half time: stick to the process, basically.”

For both team, and individual.

A rollercoaster championship campaign, finished on the highest of highs.

