BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

Former Ireland and Liverpool midfielder Darren Potter retires at 35

Potter featured for the Reds during their Champions League-winning season of 2004-05.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 3:00 PM
51 minutes ago 1,322 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5269882
Darren Potter played five times for Ireland at senior level and also made 17 first-team appearances at Liverpool.
Image: INPHO/PA
Darren Potter played five times for Ireland at senior level and also made 17 first-team appearances at Liverpool.
Darren Potter played five times for Ireland at senior level and also made 17 first-team appearances at Liverpool.
Image: INPHO/PA

DARREN POTTER HAS retired from football after a 17-year professional career during which he played in over 500 games.

The 35-year-old, who made the breakthrough at club level for Liverpool, played five times at senior level for the Republic of Ireland.

Potter was a Champions League winner with Liverpool, having featured in the first leg of their last-16 win over Bayer Leverkusen during the 2004-05 campaign.

He made a total of 17 first-team appearances for the Reds, as well as having a stint on loan at Southampton, before departing Anfield in 2007. 

The Liverpool-born midfielder made his Ireland debut under Steven Staunton in a May 2007 friendly against Ecuador in the USA, which ended 1-1. Caretaker boss Don Givens handed him his fifth and final cap in a 1-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly at Croke Park in February 2008.

Potter also represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons, with whom he achieved promotion to the Championship in 2015.

He went on to play for Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers, and retires following a very brief spell with National League outfit Altrincham. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Potter is now taking his first steps as a coach by moving into a role in the academy at League Two club Port Vale.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie