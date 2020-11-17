Former Ireland and Liverpool midfielder Darren Potter retires at 35

Darren Potter played five times for Ireland at senior level and also made 17 first-team appearances at Liverpool.

Darren Potter played five times for Ireland at senior level and also made 17 first-team appearances at Liverpool.

DARREN POTTER HAS retired from football after a 17-year professional career during which he played in over 500 games.

The 35-year-old, who made the breakthrough at club level for Liverpool, played five times at senior level for the Republic of Ireland.

Potter was a Champions League winner with Liverpool, having featured in the first leg of their last-16 win over Bayer Leverkusen during the 2004-05 campaign.

He made a total of 17 first-team appearances for the Reds, as well as having a stint on loan at Southampton, before departing Anfield in 2007.

The Liverpool-born midfielder made his Ireland debut under Steven Staunton in a May 2007 friendly against Ecuador in the USA, which ended 1-1. Caretaker boss Don Givens handed him his fifth and final cap in a 1-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly at Croke Park in February 2008.

Potter also represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons, with whom he achieved promotion to the Championship in 2015.

He went on to play for Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers, and retires following a very brief spell with National League outfit Altrincham.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Potter is now taking his first steps as a coach by moving into a role in the academy at League Two club Port Vale.