Randolph makes first Premier League appearance in a year for West Ham

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Darren Randolph was a late addition to the West Ham United side for this evening’s game against Everton, which kicked off at 5.30pm.

Randolph started in goal for the Hammers after Lukasz Fabiasnki sustained an injury during the warm-up at Goodison Park, with David Martin filling in for the Bray native on the bench.

It marks a first Premier League appearance for Randolph since a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City on 22 January, 2020.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Londoners from Middlesbrough a week earlier, has since had to be content with four outings in cup competitions.

Coincidentally, his most recent first-team involvement for David Moyes’ side came in a 4-1 loss away to tonight’s opponents in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in September.

Randolph’s Ireland team-mate Seamus Coleman is in the Everton starting line-up.