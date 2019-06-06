Data hack has no impact on ongoing investigations - FAI

THE FAI SAY the external data hack to which the Association were subject to last Friday will have no impact on the various ongoing investigations scrutinising the Association.

An FAI spokesperson said that all of the material relevant to the investigations has already been secured.

The FAI announced in a statement last night that the Association had been subject to an external hack of the Association’s servers over the weekend, which affected staff email access.

The Association alerted the Gardai and the Data Protection Office to the hack, and say that no breach of customer payment details took place as they are handled off-site by a third party.

The FAI say they don’t believe any significant data has been lost, with an investigation into the hack ongoing. Three forensic computer scientists have been brought in to lead this investigation.

Staff access to emails has now been restored.

Elsewhere, General Manager Noel Mooney – who began a six-month secondment from Uefa at Abbottstown on Monday – will attend tomorrow night’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark as part of the FAI delegation. President Donal Conway will also be present, having attended the Fifa Congress in Paris earlier this week.