Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

'If you have a negative mindset in here, you are not going to survive'

Dave Kilcoyne says Andy Farrell has created an ‘honest environment’ in Ireland camp.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 7:00 PM
50 minutes ago 1,368 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5691196
Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training.
Dave Kilcoyne during Ireland training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

DAVE KILCOYNE IS hoping to end his long wait for a Six Nations start in front of a full house this weekend, but is wary of getting ahead himself.

The players put forward for media duty midweek are often in with a decent shout of featuring at the weekend, but Kilcoyne was offered a word of warning before meeting the press today.

“Andrew Conway said the opposite,” Kilcoyne explains. “He said he’s been doing media before and then he wasn’t involved, so I won’t be taking that for granted.” 

A long-serving member of the Ireland squad, Kilcoyne made his 200th appearance for Munster last weekend and has 45 Test caps to his name.

His most recent Ireland cap came last summer, the Munster loosehead starting twice against the USA and Japan, before being reduced to a watching brief during the November international window. 

Sunday’s meeting with Italy should offer Kilcoyne a chance to impress. He started against the Azzurri in Rome last year and was back in the first XV for the final round fixture against England, only for injury to end his day after just 20 minutes.

Over the course of a long career, the 33-year-old has enough experience to know another opportunity is never too far away, and has learned the value of being patient within an international squad.

“One hundred per cent, it’s all mindset, especially when you are not involved,” Kilcoyne says.

I’ve loved looking on and seeing how the team has progressed, even from the summer and through November, the progression has been incredible and then the Six Nations again has gone from strength to strength and you are desperate to be part of it and add to it.

“That’s the competitive nature of it, you want to play every week. Obviously, you are disappointed when you are not involved. I think the younger me… You blame other things instead of looking at yourself and now it’s about getting better every day and when you do get your opportunity, (that) you take it and you contribute as best you can to the environment and push the lads as hard as you can to get them ready for the weekend.  

“Ultimately that’s actually what Faz has created in here, it actually doesn’t matter who is playing at the weekend, and I know that sounds a bit flawed, but it’s about have the 23 involved as best prepared as they can be to give a great Ireland performance.”

dave-kilcoyne Kilcoyne was last capped during the July Tests last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilcoyne repeatedly references the atmosphere head coach Andy Farrell has created in the Ireland camp – it’s easier to bide your time when you enjoy being there.

“If you have that negative attitude and it’s ‘why me?’ you don’t survive in this environment. It’s a very honest environment in here, Faz gives it to us straight which is all you can ask for as a player and then it’s up to you.

There is no room for hanging your head and ‘poor me’. It’s about making yourself better and making the team better. You’ve got to be coming in here bouncing, it’s a high-energy environment, high octane, everyone bounces off each other. If you have a negative mindset in here, you are not going to survive and that’s the way it should be. There is no room for people moping around.” 

While France brought an end to Ireland’s nine-game winning run last time out, Kilcoyne is hugely optimistic about the direction in which this team is heading, outlining that he can see real growth in a variety of areas right throughout the squad.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“You look at the breakdown, the contribution that Paulie (O’Connell) has made since he’s come in around our maul, Si (Simon Easterby) at D, Fogs (John Fogarty) at scrum, (Mike) Catty in our attack, I think every area has progressed but there is more scope for progression which is the exciting thing.  

“You look at the quality of players that are in the 23 and then you look at the quality that aren’t in the 23 that are pushing every week, players who are unfortunate not to make camp.

“Irish rugby is in a healthy state but it’s up to the lads who get chosen at the weekend to keep pushing the boundaries that the coaches are asking them to push and give a performance that everyone knows in here we are capable of giving.”   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie