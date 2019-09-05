This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irishman David Carey shoots amazing 57 at Alps Tour event

The score is one better than Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour best of 58.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 3:18 PM
45 minutes ago 1,742 Views 1 Comment
David Carey, who shot 57 on the Alps Tour.
DAVID CAREY WROTE his name into the record books with a sublime 57 at the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

Carey’s card showed 11 birdies in Thursday’s blemish-free round in Italy and he was leading the 54-hole tournament by four strokes.

The Irishman’s score is one better than Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour best of 58, the same number achieved by Stephan Jaeger and Ryo Ishikawa on the Web.com Tour and Japan Golf Tour respectively.

Carey, starting at the 10th, went out in just 27 strokes and picked up four more birdies on his way home.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie