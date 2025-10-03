Waterford 18-year-old bags bronze at European Road Cycling Championships

WATERFORD TEENAGER DAVID Gaffney has secured a bronze medal at the UEC European Road Cycling Championships in Drôme Ardéche, France.

Gaffney finished third in the junior men’s road race, just 43 seconds behind the winner, Karl Herzog of Germany.

The Dungarvan 18-year-old worked his way to the front after the first lap, and held his own over the next three to finish the 103.4km route in 2 hrs 45 mins 16 secs.

Advertisement

Gaffney was 11th in the junior men’s individual time trial on the opening day of action on Wednesday.

His team-mates Conor Murphy and Matthew Walls were home 48th and 68th today, while Toby Sweetman, Hugh Óg Mulhearne and Rory Condon did not finish.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Rafferty and Ella Tandy were 45th and 63rd respectively in the junior women’s road race, while Esther Wong (49th), Emma Jeffers (54th), Lucy Benezet Minns (65th) and Abi Conway (74th) all competed in the U23 women’s road race this morning.

After three days of action in Drôme Ardéche, the Irish team have secured three medals: Conor Murphy won silver in the junior men’s individual time trial, while Adam Rafferty took bronze in the U23 men’s 24km race.

The U23 men’s road race and elite women’s road race take place over the weekend.