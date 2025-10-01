Two medals for Irish riders on first day of European Road Cycling Championships

TWO IRISH RIDERS collected medals on the opening day of the UEC European Road Cycling Championships in France.

Conor Murphy won silver in the junior men’s individual time trial, while Adam Rafferty won bronze in the U23 men’s European Championships 24km race in Drôme Ardéche.

Murphy, a two-time junior time trial champion, led at all three splits over the 24km route but was overtaken on the final section to finish 4.6 seconds behind Michiel Mouris of the Netherlands.

David Gaffney came in 11th with Matthew Walls at 22nd.

Rafferty placed third in his race behind Belgian pair Jonathan Vervenne (1st) and Matisse Van Kerckhove (2nd). Seth Dunwoody finished 16th.

Earlier, Rafferty’s sister, Aliyah, finished 22nd in the junior women’s race and Lucy Benezét Minns was 25th in the U23 women’s event.