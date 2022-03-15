Membership : Access or Sign Up
David Hawkshaw latest Leinster player to make the move to Connacht

The Leinster back will move to The Sportsground ahead of next season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 10:29 AM
14 minutes ago 607 Views 2 Comments
David Hawkshaw has signed for Connacht.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE CONTINUED their recruitment drive for next season with the province today confirming the signing of David Hawkshaw from Leinster.

Yesterday, Connacht confirmed the signing of Irish-qualified back Byron Ralston, while last week the province announced that Leinster duo Adam Byrne and Peter Dooley would both be heading to The Sportsground, along with New Zealand back row Shamus Hurley-Langton.

And Andy Friend has now added another young back to his squad, with Hawkshaw set to join ahead of next season.

Hawkshaw made his Leinster debut against Glasgow in November 2020, and featured eight times off the bench for Leo Cullen’s side across the 2020/21 season.

However the 22-year-old has found opportunities limited this season, with his sole apperance for Leinster a six-minute cameo off the bench against Ulster last weekend.

Hawkshaw can play at 10 or 12, and was captain of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s side in 2019.

“I understand that I now need to start getting games under my belt to add that extra layer of experience to my game,” Hawkshaw said.

“The chance to play with Connacht Rugby and to hopefully put my hand up for selection on a more consistent basis is all that I want and the rest is up to me. I look forward to doing that next season.”

“David has the potential to be another exciting player for us,”added Friend.

“He’s still young so will have the platform at Connacht to show what he can do, whether that be as an out-half or inside centre.

“His leadership attributes as shown during his time as captain of the Ireland U20s are also clear to see.”

