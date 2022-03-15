David Hawkshaw latest Leinster player to make the move to Connacht

CONNACHT HAVE CONTINUED their recruitment drive for next season with the province today confirming the signing of David Hawkshaw from Leinster.

Yesterday, Connacht confirmed the signing of Irish-qualified back Byron Ralston, while last week the province announced that Leinster duo Adam Byrne and Peter Dooley would both be heading to The Sportsground, along with New Zealand back row Shamus Hurley-Langton.

And Andy Friend has now added another young back to his squad, with Hawkshaw set to join ahead of next season.

Hawkshaw made his Leinster debut against Glasgow in November 2020, and featured eight times off the bench for Leo Cullen’s side across the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement

🟢𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙄𝘿 🟢



The new arrivals just keep coming! Delighted to confirm David Hawkshaw will join Connacht from next season 👊



Full story: https://t.co/8uq6peaFSm pic.twitter.com/XOH4pd6786 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 15, 2022

However the 22-year-old has found opportunities limited this season, with his sole apperance for Leinster a six-minute cameo off the bench against Ulster last weekend.

Hawkshaw can play at 10 or 12, and was captain of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s side in 2019.

“I understand that I now need to start getting games under my belt to add that extra layer of experience to my game,” Hawkshaw said.

“The chance to play with Connacht Rugby and to hopefully put my hand up for selection on a more consistent basis is all that I want and the rest is up to me. I look forward to doing that next season.”

“David has the potential to be another exciting player for us,”added Friend.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“He’s still young so will have the platform at Connacht to show what he can do, whether that be as an out-half or inside centre.

“His leadership attributes as shown during his time as captain of the Ireland U20s are also clear to see.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!