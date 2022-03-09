100-cap Leinster prop Peter Dooley completes switch to Connacht

LEINSTER PROP PETER Dooley will move west to Connacht next season in a bid to play more regular first-team rugby.

Dooley’s move — first reported by Bernard Jackman on The42 Rugby Weekly podcast last week — was announced by Connacht on Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old made his 100th appearance for Leinster last weekend as he led out the side in their United Rugby Championship win over Benetton.

“We’re really pleased that Peter has chosen to continue his career with Connacht,” head coach Andy Friend said.

“He has the type of profile we look for in a prop and comes with a wealth of experience as a Leinster centurion. His signing adds further depth at loosehead and will put us in a strong position heading into next season.”

Dooley, who won 18 Ireland caps at U20 level, was called into Andy Farrell’s senior squad for last year’s summer Tests but was not handed his debut.

“It has been a time of reflection and assessing where and how I would like to progress in the coming seasons and I feel that in order to kick on, I need to be playing rugby regularly and hopefully I will get that opportunity with Connacht Rugby from next season,” he said.

“I am still highly motivated to do well and to improve as a player and having that opportunity to challenge for selection on a more consistent basis with Andy Friend is what I need and I look forward to putting my best foot forward.

“Playing for Leinster Rugby has been brilliant but you only get one chance to make the most of your career in sport, and this is my chance.”

