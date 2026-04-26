Coventry celebrate Championship title party with win in hit to Wrexham’s promotion chances

COVENTRY CELEBRATED THEIR Championship title party with a 3-1 victory that leaves Wrexham’s play-off ambitions in the balance.

The Sky Blues were in party mood after Frank Lampard’s side had wrapped up the title on Tuesday and ahead of the trophy presentation after the final whistle.

Brandon Thomas-Asante volleyed the hosts ahead after 19 minutes at the CBS Arena, but Ollie Rathbone replied quickly for sixth-placed Wrexham.

A point would have been welcome for the visitors but – 10 minutes from time – substitute Victor Torp drove home a powerful free-kick which Danny Ward could only help into the roof of the net.

Ephron Mason-Clark put the cherry on Coventry’s cake with a classy finish in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

So Wrexham head into the last round of games on Saturday with the smallest of advantages in the race for the final play-off place.

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Level on 70 points with Hull, they now have a superior goal difference of just one over the Tigers, while Derby remain in the hunt just a point back.

On what is sure to be a tense afternoon, all three finish at home, with Wrexham playing Middlesbrough, Hull hosting Norwich, while Derby entertain Sheffield United.

Thousands of Coventry fans held up “We Are Back” placards before kick-off to mark their return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence.

Wrexham were back at a stadium holding fond memories for their supporters following an FA Cup giant-killing in 2023 during the Red Dragons’ National League days.

The Sky Blues were given a guard of honour by opponents seeking a league double after their 3-2 Racecourse victory in October.

There were early shots blocked at either end with George Thomason and Frank Onyeka unable to find a way through congested defences.

The party atmosphere went up several notches when Thomas-Asante made a darting run between Callum Doyle and Thomason to fire home Mason-Clark’s cross from a few yards out.

Coventry’s lead remained intact for only six minutes as George Dobson delivered a delightful ball down the right for Issa Kabore.

The wing-back had space to attack and Rathbone dispatched his low cross from 14 yards out in emphatic fashion.

Although Coventry had two-thirds possession in the first half, Wrexham carried a threat on the counter-attack with Josh Windass rippling the side netting and Thomason striking an upright.

Ward made his first meaningful save 10 minutes after the restart to keep out out a Haji Wright header at the base of a post after the Sky Blues’ top scorer was found by Milan van Ewijk.

Carl Rushworth was just as alert to prevent Sam Smith profiting from a Dobson’s through ball that split the Coventry defence and the save was to prove crucial.

Torp won the argument to take the free-kick and the Danish midfielder produced a beauty before Mason-Clark crowned a season to remember for the Sky Blues.