Connacht snap up another Irish-qualified back from Super Rugby

Ralston scored five tries in 14 Super Rugby appearances for the Western Force.

CONNACHT’S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED on Monday with the signing of Irish-qualified back Byron Ralston from Super Rugby franchise Western Force.

The 21-year-old — who played alongside Rob Kearney at the Force last season — scored five tries in 14 Super Rugby appearances.

A former Australian U20 international, Ralston has featured predominantly on the wing for the Force, although he can also play at outside centre.

“Moving to Connacht Rugby and the West of Ireland is a brilliant opportunity for me,” he said.

“The style of rugby that they play will suit me down to the ground, and it gives me a chance to reconnect with my Irish roots.

“I’m obviously aware of the positive experience other Aussies have had after moving to Connacht, and so I will be doing all I can to make a similar impact and help the club achieve the level of success they are all working towards.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says his new recruit has “great versatility”.

“Given he’s only 21, he will get a great opportunity to grow his game here and be an important part of our setup.”

