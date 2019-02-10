This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No final-day charge for Paul Dunne as Law, Boutier take Vic Open titles

Eagle on the final hole gives David Law his first European Tour victory.

By AFP Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 10:54 AM
Winners: Boutier and Law.
Image: DAVID CROSLING
Image: DAVID CROSLING

SCOTLAND’S DAVID LAW nailed an eagle on the last to win his first European Tour title while France’s Celine Boutier clinched her maiden LPGA Tour crown at the pioneering Vic Open.

The tournament, south of Melbourne, is the only one in the world with male and female fields, playing in alternate groups on the same course and for equal prize money.

It was co-sanctioned this year by the European Tour and US LPGA Tour for the first time.

Australia’s Wade Ormsby was on track to claim the men’s title coming down the back nine before Law eagled the 18th to draw himself level. 

At the same time Ormsby, who had been solid off the tee all day, sent down a poor approach shot on the 17th and carded a double-bogey.

It left him also needing an eagle at the last to force a play off.

He gave himself the opportunity, but his eight-metre putt snuck wide and he settled for a birdie and a tie for second with fellow Australian Brad Kennedy.

Paul Dunne, who started the final day four shots off the lead, slipped out of contention with a one-over par 73 and finished in a tie for 17th alongside Michael Hoey.

Gavin Moynihan finished tied-27th on seven-under par.

“Walking to the tenth I hit the reset button and tried to keep calm,” said Law, who called a penalty on himself for a moving ball on the ninth which resulted in a bogey.

“On the last I knew I needed an eagle to at least force a play-off. I couldn’t have asked for an easier putt and luckily it dropped. I’m delighted. It’s been an amazing event.”

He ended on 18-under par after a round of 66, winning his first European Tour event after only securing his playing card last November following a stint on the Challenge Tour.

Boutier, who played 25 events last year, making 16 cuts, scored the biggest win of her career with rock solid par round of 72 to finish on eight-under for the tournament.

“I’ve been dreaming of this win since I first started playing golf,” she said. “I’m just so emotional right now. I’ve been working so hard for this.

“I’m so happy with how I handled myself today. I kept fighting to the end.”

- © AFP, 2019

