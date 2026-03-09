Ulster secure David McCann for another two season as he pens new deal

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE announced that forward David McCann has signed a new two-year deal with the province.

A product of the Ulster Rugby Academy, McCann has bedded into Richie Murphy’s senior side and established himself as a mainstay, playing every match in the BKT United Rugby Championship and EPRC Challenge Cup games so far this season.

The 25-year-old back-rower was called up to the Ireland ‘A’ squad that faced Spain in November, reward for his form going back to the 2023/24 season when he was awarded the Rugby Writer’s and Bank of Ireland’s Player of the Year.

McCann said, “I am pleased to be continuing at Ulster, the team has shown this season the journey we are on and I feel proud to be a part of that.

“I want to push myself to play at the highest level, be successful doing this and Ulster is a great place to achieve those goals.

“I’m excited for the next two seasons and how far the club can go.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best said, “We are delighted to have secured Dave’s renewal for the next couple of years.

“He is an important player within the team, who always brings a massive amount of commitment and energy on the pitch. His ability to perform across the back row positions is a huge benefit for us as we attack both competitions in the URC and in Europe.

“Dave has a lot of playing experience now for his age and the challenge for him is to keep pushing on and develop his leadership qualities in the years ahead.”