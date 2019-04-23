This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 April, 2019
A 15th goal of the season from Ireland's in-form striker was a beautiful 25-yard hit

David McGoldrick netted his 100th league goal of his career to take Sheffield United one step closer to Premier League promotion.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 10:39 AM
https://the42.ie/4602796

Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - KCOM Stadium The Blades striker lets fly. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

TWO GOALS FROM Ireland striker David McGoldrick helped Sheffield United on their way to victory over Hull City yesterday. 

The Blades, who sit in the second automatic promotion spot and three points clear of Leeds United, claimed a 3-0 win thanks to McGoldrick’s brace and a second goal in as many matches for his international team-mate Enda Stevens

‘Didzy’ is having a superb campaign under Chris Wilder and this 25-yard strike made it 15 Championship goals this season. 

It was also the former Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town man’s 100th league goal of his career. 

The strike is well worth a couple of watches and Mick McCarthy will be hoping the 31-year-old can stay fit and continue his fine form when the Boys in Green face Denmark and Gibraltar in June. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie