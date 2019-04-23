A 15th goal of the season from Ireland's in-form striker was a beautiful 25-yard hit

The Blades striker lets fly. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

TWO GOALS FROM Ireland striker David McGoldrick helped Sheffield United on their way to victory over Hull City yesterday.

The Blades, who sit in the second automatic promotion spot and three points clear of Leeds United, claimed a 3-0 win thanks to McGoldrick’s brace and a second goal in as many matches for his international team-mate Enda Stevens.

‘Didzy’ is having a superb campaign under Chris Wilder and this 25-yard strike made it 15 Championship goals this season.

It was also the former Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town man’s 100th league goal of his career.

The strike is well worth a couple of watches and Mick McCarthy will be hoping the 31-year-old can stay fit and continue his fine form when the Boys in Green face Denmark and Gibraltar in June.

15th of the season 🔥

100th league goal 💯



What a SCREAMER from Didzy 😍pic.twitter.com/rXlP5wUyr2 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) April 22, 2019

