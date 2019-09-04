This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Dundalk striker McMillan drops down to Scottish third division

The 30-year-old has joined Falkirk on loan from St Johnstone.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,142 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4795871
McMillan will hope for regular game-time at Falkirk.
Image: Falkirk FC
Image: Falkirk FC
McMillan will hope for regular game-time at Falkirk.
McMillan will hope for regular game-time at Falkirk.
Image: Falkirk FC

DAVID MCMILLAN HAS dropped down two divisions to join Scottish League One outfit Falkirk on a season-long loan from St Johnstone. 

The former Dundalk striker has fallen down the pecking order at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone after suffering a serious hamstring injury shortly after arriving, with his last appearance for the club back in December 2018.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hamilton Academical, 30-year-old McMillan has again looked elsewhere for first-team football and will link up with Falkirk, who are currently third in the Scottish third tier.

During his time at Dundalk, McMillan became the League of Ireland’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League and was joint top-scorer in the 2016/17 Champions League qualifying phase and play-off round.

“It’s great to have a player of David’s quality come into the squad. He’s a striker that has played at a good level across his career and it’s fantastic to have someone with that depth of experience,” Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said.

“He’s someone we have worked hard to bring to the club and someone I am sure will improve our attacking threat and score some important goals for Falkirk. He is clinical and will be a terrific asset.”

