Former Dundalk striker McMillan drops down to Scottish third division

DAVID MCMILLAN HAS dropped down two divisions to join Scottish League One outfit Falkirk on a season-long loan from St Johnstone.

The former Dundalk striker has fallen down the pecking order at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone after suffering a serious hamstring injury shortly after arriving, with his last appearance for the club back in December 2018.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hamilton Academical, 30-year-old McMillan has again looked elsewhere for first-team football and will link up with Falkirk, who are currently third in the Scottish third tier.

During his time at Dundalk, McMillan became the League of Ireland’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League and was joint top-scorer in the 2016/17 Champions League qualifying phase and play-off round.

“It’s great to have a player of David’s quality come into the squad. He’s a striker that has played at a good level across his career and it’s fantastic to have someone with that depth of experience,” Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said.

“He’s someone we have worked hard to bring to the club and someone I am sure will improve our attacking threat and score some important goals for Falkirk. He is clinical and will be a terrific asset.”

