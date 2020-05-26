This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scottish Premiership club announce departure of ex-Dundalk star McMillan

The striker is moving on from St Johnstone, who he joined from the Lilywhites in January 2018.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 26 May 2020, 11:10 AM
39 minutes ago 619 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5107648
McMillan scored 74 goals in 125 games for Dundalk.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IRISH STRIKER DAVID McMillan’s spell on the books at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone has come to an end.

As well as announcing that three players have been offered contract extensions, the club remain in dialogue with several other players regarding new deals.

However, McMillan is one of six who isn’t being offered fresh terms following the expiry of the contract he signed when joining from Dundalk in January 2018.

The 31-year-old Dubliner registered five goals in 26 games for St Johnstone. Fifteen of those appearances were made as a substitute.

“We’d like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at St Johnstone and we wish them every success in their futures,” said a statement from the Perth-based outfit, who are searching for a new manager after the resignation of Tommy Wright earlier this month.

McMillan enjoyed four prolific seasons at Dundalk, scoring 74 times in 125 appearances. He won three Premier Division titles, one FAI Cup and two League Cups during his time at Oriel Park.

An injury suffered in his debut hindered his prospects at St Johnstone, and he was unable to make a significant impact in Scotland thereafter.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Scottish Premiership club Hamilton Academical. Last September he was sent out on a season-long loan to League One side Falkirk, where he found the net four times in 22 games.

