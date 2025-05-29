Former Ireland international David Meyler returns to Cork City as assistant manager

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL David Meyler has been appointed as Cork City FC men’s first-team assistant manager.

Meyler returns to the club, having played at Academy and first-team level before his Premier League move to Sunderland in 2008.

The Cork midfielder also played for Hull City and was capped 26 times for Ireland, before a knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 30.

Meyler, now 36, has since undertaken coaching roles in the Hull City academy and with the Ireland 17s under Colin O’Brien.

“I am really delighted to be back at City, where my journey in professional football started,” said Meyler. “Since retiring from playing, I have really enjoyed the coaching side of the game and this is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to.

“I have spoken to Ger [Nash, manager] at length about the role and I am excited about what lies ahead. I know that Ger is very keen to have a really strong Cork representation among the players and staff and, as both a Corkman and a former player, this club means a lot to me and I will do everything in my power to help us progress.

“While I have been away from City for a long time, I have always kept an eye out for how the club is doing. I think it is clear to see that there are a lot of very talented players at the club, and I look forward to working alongside Ger and the other staff to help those players in whatever way we can.”

Cork City manager Nash welcomed Meyler, who continues his “impressive” coaching career on Leeside.

“I think it is important for the club and its identity that there is a ‘Corkness’ to the club and to my staff. I have been very impressed with the conversations I have had with David so far. I think we are very much aligned in a lot of ways, and we are both young, hungry, passionate coaches who want to make a difference.

“This club produces an awful lot of very talented young players; I have great belief in them and I feel we can give them a platform to go on and deliver on their potential. David has had an impressive coaching career so far, and he can add a lot to what we want to do here.”

Meyler will take up the role when City return to action following the upcoming mid-season break. They are currently ninth in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division, level on 12 points with bottom side Sligo Rovers after 17 games.