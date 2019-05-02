This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moyes claims Manchester United have hardly progressed since his sacking

‘That time since I left hasn’t been used awfully well.’

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 4:21 PM
13 minutes ago 404 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4617192
Moyes: sacked as Manchester United manager in 2014.
Image: Martin Rickett
Moyes: sacked as Manchester United manager in 2014.
Moyes: sacked as Manchester United manager in 2014.
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED manager David Moyes thinks the club has shown little sign of progress since he was sacked in April 2014.

Moyes replaced Alex Ferguson after the latter retired at the end of the title-winning campaign of 2012-13, but the former Everton boss lasted barely 10 months at Old Trafford as he failed to win a major trophy or secure Champions League qualification.

United have struggled to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League in the five years since, though, with Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both dismissed despite delivering three cup triumphs between them.

Significant money has been spent on the playing squad since Moyes’ exit, yet they sit 27 points behind league leaders Manchester City with two games of the season left and are unlikely to finish in the top four.

“I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don’t think there’s an awful lot of difference,” Moyes told talkSPORT.

“When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time.

“I feel like in the four years or so since I was managing there, it’s probably not moved on much more. It’s quite similar – they’re still saying there needs to be changes and has to be things done.

“That time since I left hasn’t been used awfully well.”

United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday leaves them three points behind Maurizio Sarri’s side, who sit fourth and have a much better goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men realistically need to beat Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City and hope for favours elsewhere if they are to end the season in the top four.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie