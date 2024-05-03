Connacht confirm signing of former Ulster lock David O'Connor

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of former Ulster lock David O’Connor from Ealing Trailfinders.

O’Connor, who can also play in the back row, has spent the last two seasons at current English Championship leaders Ealing, captaining the side on several occasions.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Skerries native, who is the younger brother of Ulster second row Alan O’Connor, previously spent three years at the northern province where he made 15 appearances.

O’Connor spent three years in the Leinster academy before being released by the club in 2017. He played AIL rugby with St Mary’s and Lansdowne before heading north to join Ulster on a development contract in 2019.

After making seven first-team appearances for Ulster during his first season and eight in his second, O’Connor joined Ealing on loan in February 2022. He made the switch permanent when he was released by Ulster that summer.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a great club like Connacht,” O’Connor said. “I’ve loved my time at Ealing but to have the opportunity to be back playing in the URC, and link up with Pete [Wilkins] and the wider squad is something I’m so excited about. I can’t wait to get going next season.”

Connacht boss Pete Wilkins added: “David is a welcome addition to our squad for next season, arriving as an intelligent set-piece operator who also delivers athleticism and work-rate around the field.

“Whilst at Ealing, he has established himself as a key leader for the team, captaining the side on several occasions, and these qualities will provide another important boost to our forward pack.

“I’m sure he’ll make a similarly positive impact at Connacht both on and off the field, and we look forward to him joining us.”