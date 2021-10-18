Membership : Access or Sign Up
The next David Wallace? Tommy Bowe has compared Ulster's Timoney to the Ireland great

Ulster flanker has hit rich vein of form – scoring two tries for Ulster last night.

By Garry Doyle Monday 18 Oct 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago
Timoney has been compared to Wallace.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE NEW DAVID Wallace. It is a title Nick Timoney likes the sound of.

As a kid, Wallace was one of those players he modelled his game on. And why wouldn’t he? The former Ireland international and British and Irish Lion was world class.

Now Timoney is seeking to remind Andy Farrell that he is international class and force his way into the most competitive department in the Irish squad.

“I am enjoying it,” the Ulster player said after an exceptional performance tonight. “I have had the chance to go out and express myself each week. Ultimately when you win games and get bonus points, it is generally an enjoyable experience.

“The thing with momentum, we are not playing perfect performances, we still have a lot left in the tank, if you can get a lesson from a bonus point win rather than a loss, it is a good position for us to be in.”

When asked if he would be checking his phone this week to see if Farrell calls, Timoney replied diplomatically, mentioning how his sole focus was on Connacht, who Ulster play next Saturday in the Aviva.

Yet Farrell will have noted the two tries he got in last night’s 26-10 win.

“You don’t go hunting scores as a back row, but I am trying to be more involved, to be in more places, to be there at all times, and I have been able to get myself on the end of things,” he said.

All this led to Tommy Bowe comparing Timoney to David Wallace.

“I loved David Wallace when I was a kid so that is a really big compliment,” said the Dubliner. “From what I gathered from him, he pushed himself into as many areas as he could, I am trying to be as strong as I can, as fast as I can, as fit as I can. That stood him out, he was very strong and very fast. That is a fairly generous comparison for me.

“He was one of my favourite players.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

