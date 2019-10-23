This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy Fitz adds a pillar of his 2013 All-Ireland win at Clare to Wexford backroom team

Brendan Bugler comes on board as a selector.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 8:32 AM
8 minutes ago 259 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863468
Brendan Bugler with Davy Fitzgerald after that 2013 All-Ireland win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Brendan Bugler with Davy Fitzgerald after that 2013 All-Ireland win.
Brendan Bugler with Davy Fitzgerald after that 2013 All-Ireland win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD WAS ratified as Wexford hurling manager once again last night, with an interesting addition to his backroom team confirmed in Clare All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler. 

2019 Leinster championship winning manager Fitzgerald was reappointed on a two-year term last month following speculation about the Banner native’s future. “I had 100% made up my mind to walk away,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Fitzgerald has been over Wexford for the past three seasons, and now goes again with Bugler, JJ Doyle, Keith Rossiter and Seoirse Bulfin as selectors.

davy-fitzgerald-with-brendan-bugler The pair after the drawn final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Two-time All-Star defender Bugler — a pillar of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland win under Fitzgerald — brought the curtain down on his 11-year inter-county career in October 2017.

Whitegate man Bugler replaces the outgoing Stephen Molumphy with ex-U21 and camogie manager Doyle, former county star Rossiter and another of Fitzgerald’s trusted right hand men Bulfin, all involved once again.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand


The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie