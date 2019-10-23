Davy Fitz adds a pillar of his 2013 All-Ireland win at Clare to Wexford backroom team

Brendan Bugler with Davy Fitzgerald after that 2013 All-Ireland win.

DAVY FITZGERALD WAS ratified as Wexford hurling manager once again last night, with an interesting addition to his backroom team confirmed in Clare All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler.

2019 Leinster championship winning manager Fitzgerald was reappointed on a two-year term last month following speculation about the Banner native’s future. “I had 100% made up my mind to walk away,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Fitzgerald has been over Wexford for the past three seasons, and now goes again with Bugler, JJ Doyle, Keith Rossiter and Seoirse Bulfin as selectors.

Final word from tonight’s meeting of the County Board is the formal ratification of Davy Fitzgerald as senior hurling manager, with JJ Doyle, Keith Rossiter, Seoirse Bulfin and Brendan Bugler as selectors. pic.twitter.com/CaM1StAoyh — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) October 22, 2019

The pair after the drawn final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Two-time All-Star defender Bugler — a pillar of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland win under Fitzgerald — brought the curtain down on his 11-year inter-county career in October 2017.

Whitegate man Bugler replaces the outgoing Stephen Molumphy with ex-U21 and camogie manager Doyle, former county star Rossiter and another of Fitzgerald’s trusted right hand men Bulfin, all involved once again.

