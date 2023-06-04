All-Ireland champions Meath on the hunt for new manager after Davy Nelson's shock departure

BACK-TO-BACK LGFA All-Ireland champions Meath have been left without a manager just three weeks out from their championship opener following Davy Nelson’s shock departure.

The news was confirmed on Sunday evening in a short statement by Meath LGFA.

“With regret Meath LGFA announce that the county senior management will not be taking the team forward to the TG4 All-Ireland Series Group B games against Waterford and Donegal.

“The county board wish to place on record our sincere gratitude to manager Davy Nelson, head coach Mark Brennan and the entire coaching and backroom team, for their commitment and workrate during the 2023 season.”

The Royals are due to begin their bid for a championship three-in-a-row against Waterford on Sunday 25 June, before facing Donegal on 1 July.

Nelson, who won 10 county titles as player and manager with Navan O’Mahony’s and previously managed the Meath men’s U21 side, was appointed last October to succeed the county’s double All-Ireland senior winning boss Eamonn Murray.

Under Nelson’s management, Meath won just one of their seven Division 1 league games this spring, and lost by six points against rivals Dublin in the Leinster final a week ago.