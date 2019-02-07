Star-studded DCU side too much for Dublin rivals as 2018 finalists coast into semi-final

DCU 2-19

TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT) 0-12

2018 FINALISTS DCU advanced to the semi-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a 13-point victory over TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT), played out in DCU Sports Complex, Dublin.

DCU were without question the better side over the course of the match and were way ahead of their local rivals, who would have been expected to fare slightly better, with players such as Patrick Maher, Liam Blanchfield and Aonghus Clarke within their ranks.

DCU, on the other hand, have a star-studded side full of inter-county players and they will be very hard beaten.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring with a point from Westmeath’s Killian Doyle.

A free from Eoghan Dunne levelled procedures, but two points from James Bergin gave the DCU a two-point advantage.

They then got the games first goal, when Damien Reck’s initial effort was saved but Sean Morrissey made no mistake with the rebound.

Two further points from Bergin gave DCU a seven-point lead and even at this stage, it looked like it could be a long evening for the visitors.

DIT responded well though and a point from Eamonn Dillon on the stroke of half time reduced the deficit to five points at the interval, the score reading 1-8 to 0-6.

DCU's Ferghal Whitely with Liam Blanchfield of DIT. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A goal from Donal Burke shortly after the restart killed off the game as a contest and the hosts pushed on for a comfortable 13-point victory.

DCU were able to introduce subs of the highest quality such as Rory O’Connor, John Donnelly and Aaron Maddock and will fancy their chances of going all the way in the competition.

Scorers for DCU: James Bergin 0-8 (7f), Sean Morrissey 1-1, Donal Burke 1-0, Killian Doyle, Rory O’Connor and John Donnelly 0-2 each, Ryan McBride, Fergal Whitely, Damien Reck and Fionntan McGibb 0-1 each.

Scorers for DIT: Eoghan Dunne 0-7 (7f), Eamon Dillon 0-2, Liam Blanchfield, Niall Walsh and A Clarke 0-1 each.

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn, Wexford)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf, Dublin)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcilles, Dublin)

4. John Curran (Dungarvan, Waterford)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn, Wexford)

6. Conor Delaney (Erins Own, Kilkenny)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)

34. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford

31. Rian McBride (St. Vincents, Dublin)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin)

11. Killian Doyle (Raharney, Westmeath)

12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

14. Patrick Curran (Waterford)

15. Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny).

Subs

20. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan, Kilkenny) for P Curran (HT)

21. Aaron Maddock (St. Martin’s, Wexford) for J Curran (36)

22. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, Wexford) For Doyle (41)

18. John Donnelly (Thomastown, Kilkenny) for Morrissey (43)

24. Fionntan Mc Gibb (Setanta, Dublin) for McBride (44).

DIT

1. Jonathan Tracey (Na Fianna, Dublin)

2. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill, Westmeath)

3. Shane Brennan (Kilmessan, Meath)

4. Sean McClelland (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)

5. David Keogh (Thomas Davis, Dublin)

6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain, Dublin)

7. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiarain, Dublin)

8. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha, Tipperary)

9. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown-Geoghegan, Westmeath)

10. Niall Walsh (Windgap, Kilkenny)

11. Liam Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge, Kilkenny)

12. Glenn Whelan (Ballinteer St. Johns)

13. Ben Quinn (Good Counsel, Wexford)

14. Eoghan Dunne (St. Brigid’s, Dublin)

15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Finbara, Dublin).

Subs

17. Ben McHugh (Raheny, Dublin) for McClelland (10)

25. Jonathan Mc Guirk (St. Brigid’s, Dublin) for Quinn (42)

21. Quinn Sounders (Our lady’s island, Wexford) for Walsh (57).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

