This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Star-studded DCU side too much for Dublin rivals as 2018 finalists coast into semi-final

Sean Morrissey and Donal Burke hit the goals in a 13-point Fitzgibbon Cup victory on home soil.

By Conor McKenna Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 9:26 PM
14 minutes ago 895 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4482834
DCU's Chris Crummy with Patrick Maher of DIT.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
DCU's Chris Crummy with Patrick Maher of DIT.
DCU's Chris Crummy with Patrick Maher of DIT.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DCU 2-19

TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT) 0-12

2018 FINALISTS DCU advanced to the semi-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a 13-point victory over TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT), played out in DCU Sports Complex, Dublin.

DCU were without question the better side over the course of the match and were way ahead of their local rivals, who would have been expected to fare slightly better, with players such as Patrick Maher, Liam Blanchfield and Aonghus Clarke within their ranks.

DCU, on the other hand, have a star-studded side full of inter-county players and they will be very hard beaten.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring with a point from Westmeath’s Killian Doyle.

A free from Eoghan Dunne levelled procedures, but two points from James Bergin gave the DCU a two-point advantage.

They then got the games first goal, when Damien Reck’s initial effort was saved but Sean Morrissey made no mistake with the rebound.

Two further points from Bergin gave DCU a seven-point lead and even at this stage, it looked like it could be a long evening for the visitors.

DIT responded well though and a point from Eamonn Dillon on the stroke of half time reduced the deficit to five points at the interval, the score reading 1-8 to 0-6.

Ferghal Whitely with Liam Blanchfield DCU's Ferghal Whitely with Liam Blanchfield of DIT. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A goal from Donal Burke shortly after the restart killed off the game as a contest and the hosts pushed on for a comfortable 13-point victory.

DCU were able to introduce subs of the highest quality such as Rory O’Connor, John Donnelly and Aaron Maddock and will fancy their chances of going all the way in the competition.

Scorers for DCU: James Bergin 0-8 (7f), Sean Morrissey 1-1, Donal Burke 1-0, Killian Doyle, Rory O’Connor and John Donnelly 0-2 each, Ryan McBride, Fergal Whitely, Damien Reck and Fionntan McGibb 0-1 each.

Scorers for DIT: Eoghan Dunne 0-7 (7f), Eamon Dillon 0-2, Liam Blanchfield, Niall Walsh and A Clarke 0-1 each.

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn, Wexford)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf, Dublin)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcilles, Dublin)
4. John Curran (Dungarvan, Waterford)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn, Wexford)
6. Conor Delaney (Erins Own, Kilkenny)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)

34. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford
31. Rian McBride (St. Vincents, Dublin)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin)
11. Killian Doyle (Raharney, Westmeath)
12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks, Kilkenny)
14. Patrick Curran (Waterford)
15. Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny).

Subs

20. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan, Kilkenny) for P Curran (HT)
21. Aaron Maddock (St. Martin’s, Wexford) for J Curran (36)
22. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s, Wexford) For Doyle (41)
18. John Donnelly (Thomastown, Kilkenny) for Morrissey (43)
24. Fionntan Mc Gibb (Setanta, Dublin) for McBride (44).

DIT

1. Jonathan Tracey (Na Fianna, Dublin)

2. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill, Westmeath)
3. Shane Brennan (Kilmessan, Meath)
4. Sean McClelland (Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin)

5. David Keogh (Thomas Davis, Dublin)
6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain, Dublin)
7. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiarain, Dublin)

8. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha, Tipperary)
9. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown-Geoghegan, Westmeath)

10. Niall Walsh (Windgap, Kilkenny)
11. Liam Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge, Kilkenny)
12. Glenn Whelan (Ballinteer St. Johns)

13. Ben Quinn (Good Counsel, Wexford)
14. Eoghan Dunne (St. Brigid’s, Dublin)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Finbara, Dublin).

Subs

17. Ben McHugh (Raheny, Dublin) for McClelland (10)
25. Jonathan Mc Guirk (St. Brigid’s, Dublin) for Quinn (42)
21. Quinn Sounders (Our lady’s island, Wexford) for Walsh (57).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'
    Intercept specialist Stockdale wary of Russell traps
    Injuries bring World Cup to mind as Schmidt seeks flexibility
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Incoming €75 million man aiming to retire at Barcelona
    Incoming €75 million man aiming to retire at Barcelona
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    IRELAND
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    Gray and Maitland return from injuries for Scotland's clash with Ireland
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    CROKE PARK
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'Positive' progress made on GAA's bid to acquire former seminary near Croke Park
    'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie