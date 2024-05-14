'Hail the King': Meade pays tribute to Harchibald following superstar hurdler’s death, aged 25

NOEL MEADE HAS paid a heartfelt tribute to Harchibald following news of the hugely popular hurdler’s death at the age of 25.

So brilliant in his victories, he is remembered just as much for his defeat in the 2005 Champion Hurdle, where Paul Carberry was sat motionless up the run-in but ultimately lost the battle with Hardy Eustace, going down by a neck with Brave Inca the same distance away in third.

“Hail the King, our King is dead….Harchi was my favourite horse of all time,” Meade posted on X.

“I know on occasions he annoyed people and for sure he annoyed me but we had great days together, @paulcarberry Harchi & myself…never to be forgotten & I’d like to thank Johnny & Danielle Hurley for looking after him so well in his retirement. He became part of the family with them. R.I.P. old friend… #harchibald.”

Harchibald’s five Grade One wins included two victories in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and two in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle. He also landed the John James McManus Memorial Hurdle at Tipperary.

In total Meade’s star won 14 of his 48 starts under rules, amassing over £500,000 in prize-money.