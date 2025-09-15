Advertisement
Declan Bonner. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Declan Bonner to be named new Fermanagh manager tonight

Currently manager of Fermanagh’s reigning county champions, the Na Rossa man will take up his third spell of inter-county management.
2.47pm, 15 Sep 2025

DECLAN BONNER, THE former Donegal manager, will be named tonight as the new manager of Fermanagh.

Bonner met with county board officials last Wednesday night in the Killyhevlin Hotel where he outlined his plans.

The county board subsequently invited club representatives to a meeting tonight when his nomination will be ratified by the clubs.

The only other candidate was Maurice McLaughlin, who had been managing the county and  U20 teams in recent years. It’s understood however, that McLaughlin did not have a meeting with the county board in the end.

Bonner was an All-Ireland winner in 1992 and later managed Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019. He was in charge when they lost in 2020 and 2022.

He has extensive knowledge of the workings of Fermanagh, having been in charge of Erne Gaels, Belleek for the past two seasons, leading them to their first county title in 43 years last year.

His former player, Paul Brennan, was assisting him then and is joining Bonner’s backroom.

Long-term strength and conditioning coach Leon Carters is also expected to return.

Elsewhere, former county goalkeeper and later coach, Ronan Gallagher, will take over the county U20 team, while Dáithí Hand and Peter Galvin will take over as joint managers of the county hurlers, having been coaches under previous manager Joe Baldwin.

