This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane

The former Ireland international has not been overly impressed with Declan Rice’s recent actions.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 10:39 PM
27 minutes ago 2,287 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4492614
Kevin Kilbane is disappointed with Declan Rice's statement.
Image: Virgin Media Sport
Kevin Kilbane is disappointed with Declan Rice's statement.
Kevin Kilbane is disappointed with Declan Rice's statement.
Image: Virgin Media Sport

KEVIN KILBANE HAS expressed his disappointment at a statement released earlier today by Declan Rice, in which he declared for the English football team.

The 20-year-old, who has earned three senior Ireland caps, committed to Gareth Southgate’s side to bring an end to the months of speculation about his international future.

Kilbane previously voiced his frustration when Rice declined an invitation to join the Republic of Ireland squad last year, as it became apparent that the talented youngster was considering a switch of allegiance.

The former Republic of Ireland international reiterated his position after Rice confirmed his decision to represent England, and took issue with Rice’s statement.

“I can’t understand his decision to play for us in the first place,” Kilbane said on Virgin Media Sport.

“The line that stands out to me is “I’m a proud Englishman.” If you’re a proud Englishman, you don’t come and play for us in my mind. You do not actually make yourself available and it’s been dragged on now for five or six months.

“Since he decided against taking the call-up for the Nations League, it was done then. It should have been clear cut in my mind. I personally wouldn’t have picked him again after he turned the call-up down. He’d had his head turned and it was done.”

Kilbane added: “I would have taken that line out if I was him if he doesn’t want to antagonise people any further. Good luck to him, I’ve got no issues with that at all but the suggestion that Mick McCarthy should go and chase him and Martin O’Neill should go and chase him, I don’t buy that at all.

“I think Fifa seriously need to look at this rule that you can play for one nation and then declare for another. I don’t believe that any player should be able to do that.”

Fellow football pundit and former Republic of Ireland player Gary Breen echoed those sentiments this evening.

He believes that Rice had already made this decision before today, and stressed that the rules must be changed to ensure that players cannot switch allegiance from one nation to another.

“I don’t understand the statement,” he said on Off The Ball.

“I know a lot of people have grabbed onto “as a proud Englishman.” When did this come about? The last couple of months?

You didn’t seem to be a proud Englishman when you were singing the [Irish] national anthem.

“I do appreciate that it’s a difficult one, but I won’t ever go away from the fact that the decision should have been made before he ever wore the senior jersey and it makes a mockery of the fact that we allowed him to play in our underage groups.

“Ultimately, me feelings in terms of being hoodwinked a little bit would be because I bought into everything he said.

“When he first came and trained with the senior team down in Cork, I listened to how eloquent he was and how much he made me believe it meant to him to play for Ireland. And I believed every word of it.”

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

 Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    ENGLAND
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle
    PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    'I have left myself wide open' - Scholes expects scrutiny from Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie