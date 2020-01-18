This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Defi Du Seuil sees off Un De Sceaux with stunning finish at Ascot

The gap this afternoon was considerably larger than that between the horses at Sandown last month.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 4:25 PM
59 minutes ago 917 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4970793

UN DE SCEAUX missed out on a fourth Clarence Chase House victory at Ascot today, beaten once again by Defi Du Seuil. 

The Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil finished a neck ahead of Un De Sceaux at Sandown last month, and this time produced a stunning finish to power comfortably clear beneath Barry Geraghty, winning by almost three lengths. 

Both rivals went to post as joint favourites, but it proved to be a comfortable win for Defi Du Seuil, who reinforced his Cheltenham credentials in the process. 

 

The42 Team

