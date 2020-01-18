Defi Du Seuil sees off Un De Sceaux with stunning finish at Ascot

UN DE SCEAUX missed out on a fourth Clarence Chase House victory at Ascot today, beaten once again by Defi Du Seuil.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil finished a neck ahead of Un De Sceaux at Sandown last month, and this time produced a stunning finish to power comfortably clear beneath Barry Geraghty, winning by almost three lengths.

Perfection! Defi Du Seuil bolts up to win the Grade 1 @TeamMatchbook Clarence House Chase at @Ascot… pic.twitter.com/O9FCYWJcsd — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 18, 2020

Both rivals went to post as joint favourites, but it proved to be a comfortable win for Defi Du Seuil, who reinforced his Cheltenham credentials in the process.