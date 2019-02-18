This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 February, 2019
Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow

The defender is still in contention to face the Bundesliga champions, but Jurgen Klopp will make a late call.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,182 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499408
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Image: Martin Rickett
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Image: Martin Rickett

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS he will have to wait “minute by minute” before making a decision on whether Dejan Lovren can face Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions League tie.

Croatia centre-back Lovren has not played since injuring his hamstring in the FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves on 7 January.

With Joe Gomez injured and Virgil van Dijk suspended for the last-16 first-leg tie at Anfield, having Lovren available would be a major boost for the Reds.

But Klopp told Liverpool’s official website it is too soon to make a decision.

“I don’t know 100 per cent. It’s Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear,” he said.

“Dejan, I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.”

dejanlovren-cropped_ftuj4yi0tkkx1vtxfrn9x1ak5 The centre back picked up a knock against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Klopp sounded more hopeful on the availability of former Bayern winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been contending with an abdominal problem, and Georginio Wijnaldum following his recovery from illness, with the pair having taken part in training.

“Gini trained and looked really well. Shaq did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see,” he added.

With Lovren’s status still uncertain, Fabinho could be utilised as at centre-back but Klopp says the onus will be on the whole team to put in a shift defensively.

“In the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, it’s not an easy job. It depends on how we defend in general,” he added at a news conference.

“There will be a lot of moments when we have to defend, and we’ve worked on that.

“We respect the qualities of Bayern Munich a lot: speed, technique, experience. We try to make the best of the situation.”

