This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England international Delph departs champions Man City to join Everton

Marco Silva has bolstered his midfield with the signing of the two-time Premier League winner.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 10:38 PM
46 minutes ago 1,731 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4726112
Fabian Delph during his time at Manchester City.
Fabian Delph during his time at Manchester City.
Fabian Delph during his time at Manchester City.

FABIAN DELPH HAS has moved from Manchester City to Everton, signing a three-year contract.

Everton swooped to sign the midfielder for a fee that could reportedly rise to £10 million (€11.12 million) after he entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

England international Delph made 89 appearances in all competitions for City over four seasons, occasionally filling in at left-back.

He started 21 times for Pep Guardiola’s men when they cantered to the title in 2017-18 but featured less regularly last term as City were crowned champions again.

The 29-year-old’s hopes of returning to first-team calculations were further diminished when City paid Atletico Madrid a club-record fee to secure the talented Rodri.

“Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion,” Delph told Everton’s official club website.

“The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team.

“You are always going to hear Evertonians and I’m excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing.

“I’m really happy to be here, I’m going to give absolutely everything – nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special.”

In arriving at Goodison Park, the former Leeds United and Aston Villa player becomes Everton’s third signing of the close season.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl joined on a free from relegated Huddersfield Town and midfielder Andre Gomes inked a five-year deal after impressing during his loan spell from Barcelona.

“When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality,” Everton boss Marco Silva said.

“But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie