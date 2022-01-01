Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan nails buzzer-beater as Bulls win their sixth straight game

LeBron James scored 43 points as the LA Lakers beat Portland.

By AFP Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 574 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5643999
DeRozan landed a late winner against Indiana.
Image: Darron Cummings
DeRozan landed a late winner against Indiana.
DeRozan landed a late winner against Indiana.
Image: Darron Cummings

CHICAGO’S DEMAR DEROZAN sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulls over Indiana 108-106, stretching their NBA win streak to six games, while LeBron James scored 43 points to spark a Los Angeles Lakers romp.

DeRozan added six assists, three rebounds and three steals while scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls improved to 23-10, matching Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.

“I looked up at the clock, I said, ‘I’ve got to make something happen,’” DeRozan said. “I just tried to get enough space to get it up. As soon as it left my hand it felt good.”

DeRozan rated the 28-foot game-winning shot among his best buzzer beaters.

“I rank it up there,” DeRozan said. “It was one of those games where it felt like nothing was going our way. It felt like we was getting beat up.

“But we grinded it out and won it on a big shot. It was a hell of a win to pull out.”

In the NBA’s final game of 2021 and the first game for James since turning 37 on Thursday, the four-time NBA champion delivered a season-high point total on 16-of-26 shooting, going 5-of-10 from 3-point range to lead the Lakers over visiting Portland 139-106.

James enjoyed his 67th career game with 40 or more points, with 27 points and 10 rebounds at halftime.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points and Robert Williams had a triple double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Celtics over Phoenix 123-108.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler returned from a sprained ankle to score 37 points while Turkish rookie center Omer Yurtseven had 10 points and 13 rebounds to spark the Heat to a 120-110 victory at Houston.

With new Covid-19 regulations in Ontario keeping fans from attending, Toronto got 31 points and nine assists from Fred VanVleet in his return from the virus to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-108.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points, Croatian Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Frenchman Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 16 rebounds in the Jazz’s 120-108 home victory over Minnesota.

Atlanta’s Trae Young scored 35 points and passed out 11 assists while Clint Capela added 18 points and 23 rebounds to power the Hawks over host Cleveland 121-118. The Cavaliers had 35 points off the bench from Kevin Love.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Memphis guard Ja Morant scored 30 points to power the Grizzlies over visiting San Antonio 118-105 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points to lead Oklahoma City over visiting New York 95-80.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Dallas in a 112-96 victory at Sacramento.

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie