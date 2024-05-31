Advertisement
Euro 2025 Qualifier

Denise O'Sullivan and Ruesha Littlejohn ruled out for Sweden qualifier

Cork centurion O’Sullivan lost her race for fitness due to a knee injury sustained in action for North Carolina Courage earlier this month.
12.49pm, 31 May 2024
DENISE O’SULLIVAN AND Ruesha Littlejohn have been ruled out of Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden at the Aviva Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Cork centurion O’Sullivan lost her race for fitness due to a knee injury sustained in action for North Carolina Courage earlier this month.

Her absence in midfield will hit even harder with the news that London City Lioness Littlejohn has also missed out on the matchday squad. She suffers from an ongoing Achilles problem.

Eileen Gleeson had yesterday said O’Sullivan would be given time, with a “late call” to be made on her involvement.

“We’ll have to keep assessing and modifying to make sure she can potentially be available then,” said Gleeson.

“There’ll be late calls. We always knew she was going to be on a modified training programme.

“We’re aware, we knew we would be [waiting], we knew there was an injury before she came in. We’re in the same position we were before we came into the camp with Denise.”

