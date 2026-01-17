Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan transfers to Liverpool from North Carolina Courage

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has signed a permanent transfer deal with Liverpool from North Carolina Courage, subject to international clearance.

O’Sullivan’s switch to the Women’s Super League marks the end of a nine-year stint in the US National Women’s Soccer League where she flourished with the Courage after joining in 2017.

The Cork star won the NWSL Championship twice with the Courage, and the NWSL Shield on three occasions in her first three seasons with the club. O’Sullivan was appointed captain in 2023, and leaves as the club’s all-time top appearance maker.

O’Sullivan has 128 caps for Ireland and is the second-most-capped player for her country.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Denise O'Sullivan from North Carolina Courage, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴 pic.twitter.com/M7RHCBh9Vo — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 17, 2026

“It means a lot,” O’Sullivan told the Liverpool website after her deal was announced. “It’s a very proud moment for myself and also for my family, who are now only a 40-minute flight away.

“Liverpool is a massive club and I think when you join a club as big as Liverpool it comes with massive responsibility and I can’t wait to get to work and to give 100 per cent every day.

“I want to help this team and it’s important to get results and that’s what I’m here for, to have an impact. I want to come in and have an impact from the first minute and get going with the team.

“I am a natural leader, I want to lead by example and lead with humility as well, bring everyone up around me and that’s what I’m here to do.”

O’Sullivan comes to Liverpool with some WSL experience under her belt having spent a spell on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020.

She previously played for Cork City, Peamount United, Glasgow City before her first move to America where she joined Houston Dash.

Paying tribute to North Carolina Courage, O’Sullivan said:

“It’s hard to put into words what this club has truly meant to me. North Carolina will always be home and I’m forever grateful to the club, my teammates and the incredible fans who supported me and believed in me every step of the way.

“I’m onto a new challenge now but I’ll always be part of Courage country. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything.”