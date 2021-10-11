Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 11 October 2021
Derby administrators appeal against points deduction for entering administration

An independent arbitration panel will now consider submissions from the club and the EFL.

By Press Association Monday 11 Oct 2021, 12:46 PM
Derby's Pride Park stadium.
DERBY’S ADMINISTRATORS HAVE appealed against the 12-point penalty imposed on the club last month for entering administration.

The English Football League announced on Monday that the appeal had been lodged and said the matter would now be referred to an independent arbitration panel.

The points deduction, which was imposed following the club confirming the appointment of administrators on 22 September, will remain applied to the Championship table while the arbitration process is ongoing, the EFL said.

Wigan, who entered administration in the summer of 2020, were unsuccessful when they appealed against their own 12-point deduction.

The league’s regulations state an appeal against the penalty can only be launched on the grounds of ‘force majeure’ – where a club enters administration due to “unforeseeable and unavoidable” circumstances.

A club statement was issued on 17 September saying the intention was to enter administration.

It said the coronavirus pandemic had “a severe impact” on revenues and that the club had become unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations.

Derby’s administrators rated the club’s chances of avoiding liquidation at 95% last month, and said at the time they were already aware of six parties interested in buying the club.

On the pitch, the Rams are on two points with the 12-point deduction applied, seven off safety.

However, they face the prospect of a further, separate points deduction over breaches of EFL financial regulations under their former owner Mel Morris.

