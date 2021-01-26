Ex-Waterford boss McGrath to stay in Laois minor role for 2021

DEREK MCGRATH IS set to be involved with the Laois minor hurlers again in 2021.

The ex-Waterford manager was part of Liam Dunne’s backroom team last year, and also had a role with Wexford club Faythe Harriers.

Prior to that, he was in charge of the Déise from 2014-18 — winning the league in 2015 and reaching the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Former Dublin hurler Declan Qualter takes over Laois’ minor hurlers from Dunne, and he will be assisted by coaches McGrath, Damien Carter and Tadhg Doran, Tomas Hassett (strength & conditioning) and Tom Brennan (management support).

