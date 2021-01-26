BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Waterford boss McGrath to stay in Laois minor role for 2021

He will assist former Dublin hurler Declan Qualter, who has been named manager.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 4:04 PM
Derek McGrath.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
DEREK MCGRATH IS set to be involved with the Laois minor hurlers again in 2021.

The ex-Waterford manager was part of Liam Dunne’s backroom team last year, and also had a role with Wexford club Faythe Harriers.

Prior to that, he was in charge of the Déise from 2014-18 — winning the league in 2015 and reaching the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Former Dublin hurler Declan Qualter takes over Laois’ minor hurlers from Dunne, and he will be assisted by coaches McGrath, Damien Carter and Tadhg Doran, Tomas Hassett (strength & conditioning) and Tom Brennan (management support). 

Read next:

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie