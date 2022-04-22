McGonigle hits hat-trick in Derry's biggest home win since 1991

JAMIE MCGONIGLE starred as Derry City hammered UCD 7-1 in tonight’s Premier Division encounter at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

It means the Candystripes maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table after second-place Shamrock Rovers kept up the pressure with a win over Dublin rivals Bohemians this evening.

In what was Derry’s biggest home win since 1991, Will Patching got the scoring underway with his sixth goal of the season in the 14th minute.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from McGonigle meant the game was effectively over as a contest midway through the first half.

Efforts from Cameron McJannet and Cameron Dummigan added further gloss to the scoreline before half-time.

Ronan Boyce then registered a sixth 10 minutes after the break to heap more misery on the beleaguered Students.

On the hour mark, McGonigle then completed his hat-trick for his seventh goal of the season, leaving him top of the Premier Division scoring charts, one above teammate Patching.

Alex Nolan grabbed a consolation for UCD three minutes later, but it was another difficult night for Andy Myler’s side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table having picked up just four points so far this season.